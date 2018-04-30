Ben Simmons throws sick through-the-legs dime to teammate

Ben Simmons is only playing in his first season in the NBA, but he sure doesn’t look like it when he’s on the court.

Simmons is only 21 years of age, but he has shown flashes of greatness during his inaugural season, and Monday’s game against the Celtics was no different.

On one particular play in the game, Simmons was attempting to get the ball to a wide-open Dario Saric under the basket. The problem was that Simmons’ back was turned, and Al Horford was in the passing lane. Those issues didn’t prove to be insurmountable, though, as Simmons casually threw a bounce pass that went through both his and Horford’s legs. It went right to Saric, who finished the play off with a dunk.

Simmons is already developing into a special player, and we expect plenty more highlight-reel plays such as that one in the coming years.