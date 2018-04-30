Broncos fan expresses hate for Tom Brady with Eagles Super Bowl tattoo

The rivalry between the Patriots and Broncos is still very much real, as we recently learned.

During Peyton Manning’s tenure in Denver, his team and the Patriots used to square off in the AFC Championship game nearly every season. On paper, it made sense, as they were the two best quarterbacks in the conference at the time.

And while the two teams have gone in different directions since, the vitriol sure hasn’t subsided at all for one particular fan, though.

The Broncos fan got a Eagles Super Bowl tattoo just so he could stick it to Tom Brady, which seems a bit childish. Even more childish is the “FYTB” message he wrote to Brady.

What if your hate for Tom Brady & the Patriots was so deep that you wanted to commemorate their Super Bowl loss with a tattoo of the winning team you don't even cheer for w/ a "FYTB" caption. I'll let u guess what that stands for. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CNqIUAOsZp — Zach Bye (@byesline) April 30, 2018

Yeah, Brady is sitting here with his supermodel wife, millions of dollars and championship rings, while this fan has to live with that “artwork” for a lifetime. Smart decision.