Celtics fans troll Ben Simmons with 'not a rookie' chant during game

Ben Simmons is a rookie by definition, at least as far as the NBA is concerned, but other players and fans don’t seem to agree.

Donovan Mitchell, who is competing against Simmons for the Rookie of the Year award, has made how he feels clear a number of times. Mitchell even wore a hoodie to convey that he doesn’t believe Simmons qualifies as a rookie.

And now that the Sixers stand between the Celtics and another Eastern Conference Finals appearance, fans in Boston seem to agree. Celtics fans at TD Garden were heard chanting “not a rookie” during Monday’s game when Simmons was at the line for a free throw.

Celtics fans hitting Ben Simmons with a chant that'll make Donovan Mitchell smile… pic.twitter.com/ajZAbAWjSo — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 1, 2018

Mitchell appeared to find it funny, as he tweeted this moments after the fans attempted to get in Simmons’ head.

😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 1, 2018

Simmons didn’t appear to be fazed, though, as he was probably expecting jeers from Celtics fans.