Celtics GM Danny Ainge slams ball in frustration during game

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was none too pleased with the officiating in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series with the Sixers.

Ainge, who is known for taking a more proactive approach at his job — rather than a back seat to the action, like most others — has been known to watch games courtside with the coaching staff.

That’s exactly what he did on Monday night, where he was seen slamming the ball in frustration over what he believed to be a bad call.

“That’s awful” Ainge yelled at the refs.

Danny Ainge is HEATED with the refs "That's awful" pic.twitter.com/M4JaCwMbTQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 1, 2018

The officials actually did a pretty good job during the game, so Ainge may have been nitpicking a bit there.