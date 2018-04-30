How the Redskins turned a player nobody wanted, Su’a Cravens, into a pick everybody loves, Derrius Guice.

The Redskins front office finagled discredited safety Su’a Cravens into RB Derrius Guice and three other drafted guys.

Let that sink in.

Here’s how they did it.

The ‘Skins traded Cravens to Denver and got these picks:

4 th Round, 109 overall

Round, 109 overall 5 th Round, 142 overall

Round, 142 overall 5 th Round, 163 overall

Round, 163 overall Conditional 2020 Draft pick

The 109th pick became Troy Apke, S, Penn State

The 142nd pick turned into the 49ers’ 59th and 74th pick via trade. Thus, the Redskins traded down in the second round and still picked up Guice and iced it with a third-round pick that became Geron Christian, T, Louisville.

The 163rd pick became Tim Settle, NT, Va Tech.

Per scouting reports, Settle’s strength may be run defense, while first round pick Da’Ron Payne also adds ‘oomph to the run defense. How important is that in a division that now has Zeke Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Jay Ajayi?

We are ignoring the other parts of those deals to make the point that a maligned front office turned a discredited player into four, including one fans most wanted to get.

You people (by that I mean me) owe Bruce Allen more respect for nimble cleverness.

Well played, sir. Well played.