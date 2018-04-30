LOOK: Terry Rozier trolls Eric Bledsoe by wearing this Patriots jersey before Game 1

It may have taken seven games, but the Celtics took care of the Bucks and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Still, it doesn’t appear as if Terry Rozier is done verbally sparring with Eric Bledsoe.

The two had some great exchanges over the last two games of the series, and Rozier didn’t appear to be over it yet, as he was seen wearing a Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey before their game against the Sixers on Monday night.

Terry Rozier showed up to Game 1 wearing a Drew Bledsoe jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/PKyndQQV4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2018

Remember, Rozier once referred to the Bucks guard as “Drew Bledsoe,” which he claims was on accident.