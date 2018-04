English welterweight Jack Mason squared off against Hakon Foss at Cage Warriors 93 in Sweden over the weekend.

Judging by the footage we just saw, it did not go well for him.

Foss used a brutal flying knee to finish off Mason, which you can see below.

What a finish by Hakon Foss. All started with this beautiful flying knee. #CW93 pic.twitter.com/EoJySaR3ZO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 28, 2018

The result of the knee was this gruesome cut, which has been making the rounds on social media.

Warning this is up there with some of the worst cuts iv seen in mma my friend @JackStoneMason tonight @CageWarriors 🤢🤕 #CW93 #MMA pic.twitter.com/Xk1LW2DxrD — John Maguire (@MaguireTheOne) April 28, 2018

Ouch.