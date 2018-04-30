Phillie Phanatic terrorized a poor pug during game (VIDEO)

It was the Phillie Phanatic’s birthday on Sunday, and he was in no mood of sharing the spotlight.

Phanatic did his thing, as usual, during Sunday’s game against the Braves. Being that it was his birthday, though, the team did a number of fun festivities involving animals during the game.

Dogs were allowed at the park, and Phanatic didn’t seem thrilled about it. One particular pug was getting some attention, which resulted in Phanatic coming over and scaring the hell out of the poor thing.