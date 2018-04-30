The Daily Target 4/30/18

Last Night – Cincinnati 8, Twins 2 – I guess it’s OK, you can’t have every game started by your best pitcher and oh shoot it was Jose Berrios. The Twins haven’t won a series since they played one game against the White Sox, and dropping a series at home to the Reds is a special kind of terrible. At least it’s still only April!

Pioneer Press – Jose Berrios struggles again as Twins drop series to lowly Cincinnati Reds – The Reds got their first series victory of the season. Jose Berrios has struggled ever since he was forced to pitch in temperatures warmer than 40 degrees. The anti-Rosario, I would call it.

Roster Rundown – The Twins sent Tyler Duffey, who has been pretty rugged to this point, down to Rochester. The Twins haven’t announced a corresponding move yet, but it won’t be Byron Buxton, who broke his toe down in Fort Myers. It might be Adalberto Mejia, though.