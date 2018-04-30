The Daily Target 4/29/18

Last Night – Twins 3, Cincinnati 1 – It’s weird to put the Twins’ score first, isn’t it? That means they won! Jake Odorizzi had a good start, and Mitch Garver hit a home run. The big thing was the low score for the opponent. That was nice to see.

WCCO – Twins Beat Reds 3-1, Ending 8-Game Losing Streak – Hey, let’s live this up! The Twins won, and after the past week, that should be savored.

Roster Rundown – David Hale didn’t last long. One game with the Twins, and he was designated for assignment. The team called up Matt Magill. This is what I said about Magill back when he was signed by the team.

The Twins signed RHP Matt Magill, who has 32 inningsof MLB experience, and hasnn’t been terribly effective at it. With the Reds two years ago, he worked out of the bullpen and was extremely uninspiring, but last year in the Padres system, he seemed to figure a few things out. He’s probably an emergency option in the pen.

Accurate!