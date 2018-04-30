Tom Brady plans to play until his mid-40s, will return for 2018 season at the least

Sorry, fans of other AFC East teams not named the Patriots — Tom Brady will be returning to the football field in 2018.

It was previously rumored that the possible dissension between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick could impact the quarterback’s decision to return to the Patriots in 2018, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Tom Brady says he'll definitely be playing next season. #MIGlobal — Kate Kelly (@katekelly) April 30, 2018

Not only that, he plans to play for a more years as well.

Tom Brady says wants to play till mid40s, deals w Belichick lukewarm support #MIGlobal — Gregory Zuckerman (@GZuckerman) April 30, 2018

The “lukewarm support” tidbit is particular interesting, though, as there really may be some truth to the rumored strained relationship between the two.

Either way, Tom is coming back next season, and he’ll likely have a bone to pick after the loss in Super Bowl LII.