Update on Eagles depth chart and UDFA signings

Congrats again to T-BONE of Idaho for winning a hard-fought contest in the 12th annual MACH 10 Challenge. This one really went down to the wire! And DUTCH RUBB put up a solid run himself, basically still in the match until literally the final pick of the 7th Round—the wild card personified, big Aussie Jordan Malaita.
Speaking of Malaita, I apologize for erroneously referring to him as an Australian Rules football player. WRONG, as Beanstalk from Down Under corrected me:
“You are gonna have to change this paragraph in your blog, as it makes you sound stupid.. “They keep calling Mailata a “rugby player”, (He isn’t a Rugby player, he is a Rugby League player, saying “rugby player” refers to the original sport, now called Rugby Union, in Australia the code is run by the ARU, and the main comp is called Super Rugby, which included 15 teams, 5 from New Zealand, 4 from Australia, 4 from South Africa, and 1 each from Japan and Argentina.)”’
“but technically I believe he is an Australian Rules football player”(He isn’t, and has never played the sport) who plays in the Rugby League division(Rugby League is a completely different sport, not a division, called the NRL, it was started in Sydney, so has 10 teams around there, 3 from the state of Queensland, and 1 team from NZ and Melbourne. Australian Rules football is called AFL. You aren’t allowed to ‘pass’ the ball, it has to be kicked or punched to a teammate. AFL started in the state Victoria, the capital is Melbourne. It has its own ‘cult’ following amongst the state, and has 18 teams now. 10 teams in Melbourne, 2 in Adelaide, 2 in Perth, 2 in Sydney and 2 in Queensland. They run and kick the ball a LOT…thats the game, and thats why it breeds such good Punters. Even the umpires run an average of TEN MILES a game. Frankly I can’t stand the sport, but do me a favour and change that paragraph. Thanks, Beans)
Now I know.
Also it’s time to update the undrafted free agent rookie signings—-there have been a few more since my last recap. This is the latest list of UDFA’s direct from Jimmy Kempski at PhillyVoice,com:
|Player
|NFLDraftScout rank
|Zierlein grade
|Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
|176
|5.1
|Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
|187
|5.46
|Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
|313
|4.9
|Joe Ostman, DE, Central Michigan
|336
|5.47
|Ryan Neal, S, Southern Illinois
|341
|N/A
|Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama
|378
|5.08
|Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida
|392
|5.03
|Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State
|401
|4.98
|Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
|443
|5.15
|Aaron Evans, OT, UCF
|455
|5
|Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy
|466
|4.89
|Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn
|477
|5.4
|Asantay Brown, S, Western Michigan
|508
|N/A
|Jordon Gandy, WR, Murray State
|613
|N/A
|Danny Ezechukwu, LB, Purdue
|783
|N/A
|Anthony Mahoungou, WR, Purdue
|868
|N/A
|Ian Park, OG, Slippery Rock
|N/A
|N/A
Bruce Hector is one of the new names on that list.
Bruce Hector, DT, USF (6’2, 296)
“Hector is an interesting find. In three seasons (31 games) at South Florida, he had 18 sacks, an outstanding total for an undrafted defensive tackle. Surely a part of the reason he wasn’t drafted was because of his smaller size at 6’2, 296, but he fits the mold of an upfield, penetrating interior defensive lineman that Jim Schwartz wants.” –Jimmy Kempski
So allowing for all the new draftees and UDFA guys, here is Tommy Lawlor’s adjusted Eagles Depth Chart:
WR Alshon Jeffery … Mack Hollins …….. Marquess Wilson … Jordon Gandy
WR Mike Wallace .… Shelton Gibson …… Dom Williams
WR Nelson Agholor … Bryce Treggs …… Greg Ward …… Rashard Davis
QB Carson Wentz ….. Nick Foles …..… Nate Sudfeld
RB Jay Ajayi ………… Darren Sproles …….Corey Clement … Wendell Smallwood … Donnel Pumphrey ….. Josh Adams
TE Zach Ertz …….…. Richard Rodgers … Dallas Goedert ……..Billy Brown ….. Joshua Perkins
LT Jason Peters …….… Halapoulivaati Vaitai ….. Aaron Evans
LG Stefen Wisniewski … Isaac Seumalo ………… Darrell Greene
OC Jason Kelce …………. Jon Toth ………………..
RG Brandon Brooks … Chance Warmack …….. Matt Pryor
RT Lane Johnson ……… Taylor Hart …………… Jordan Mailata
DE Brandon Graham …. Chris Long ….. Steven Means …. Joe Ostman
DT Fletcher Cox ……….. Destiny Vaeao ….. Azziz Shittu … Bruce Hector
DT Tim Jernigan ………. Haloti Ngata ….. Elijah Qualls … Winston Craig
DE Derek Barnett ….… Michael Bennett …. Josh Sweat
WB Mychal Kendricks … Corey Nelson ..… Nate Gerry
MB Jordan Hicks ……….. Paul Worrilow ….. Joe Walker
SB Nigel Bradham ……… Kamu Grugier-Hill … Danny Ezechukwu
SS Malcolm Jenkins …… Chris Maragos ….. Ryan Neal … Asantay Brown
FS Rodney McLeod ….. Tre Sullivan ……. Jeremy Reaves … Stephen Roberts
CB Ronald Darby ……. Rasul Douglas …… De’Vante Bausby … Jordan Thomas
CB Sidney Jones ………….. D.J. Killings …. Elie Bouka …. Marsloshawn Franklin
NB Jalen Mills …………. Avonte Maddox …. Randall Goforth …. Chandon Sullivan
P Cameron Johnston
K Jake Elliott
LS Rick Lovato
PR Darren Sproles …… Rashard Davis
KOR Wendell Smallwood …. Corey Clement …. Avonte Maddox
Tommy left out the UDFA quarterbacks for some reason, unless he feels they are obviously “camp arms” just there for the experience and the reps whilst Carson Wentz is on the mend. But I will mention them anyway:
Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy
Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State
P.S. The photo at the top pictures UDFA RB Josh Adams from Notre Dame in action. I think this kid has a legit shot at winning a roster spot in the Fall if everything goes his way.
