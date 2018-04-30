Update on Eagles depth chart and UDFA signings

Congrats again to T-BONE of Idaho for winning a hard-fought contest in the 12th annual MACH 10 Challenge. This one really went down to the wire! And DUTCH RUBB put up a solid run himself, basically still in the match until literally the final pick of the 7th Round—the wild card personified, big Aussie Jordan Malaita.

Speaking of Malaita, I apologize for erroneously referring to him as an Australian Rules football player. WRONG, as Beanstalk from Down Under corrected me:

“You are gonna have to change this paragraph in your blog, as it makes you sound stupid.. “They keep calling Mailata a “rugby player”, (He isn’t a Rugby player, he is a Rugby League player, saying “rugby player” refers to the original sport, now called Rugby Union, in Australia the code is run by the ARU, and the main comp is called Super Rugby, which included 15 teams, 5 from New Zealand, 4 from Australia, 4 from South Africa, and 1 each from Japan and Argentina.)”’

“but technically I believe he is an Australian Rules football player”(He isn’t, and has never played the sport) who plays in the Rugby League division(Rugby League is a completely different sport, not a division, called the NRL, it was started in Sydney, so has 10 teams around there, 3 from the state of Queensland, and 1 team from NZ and Melbourne. Australian Rules football is called AFL. You aren’t allowed to ‘pass’ the ball, it has to be kicked or punched to a teammate. AFL started in the state Victoria, the capital is Melbourne. It has its own ‘cult’ following amongst the state, and has 18 teams now. 10 teams in Melbourne, 2 in Adelaide, 2 in Perth, 2 in Sydney and 2 in Queensland. They run and kick the ball a LOT…thats the game, and thats why it breeds such good Punters. Even the umpires run an average of TEN MILES a game. Frankly I can’t stand the sport, but do me a favour and change that paragraph. Thanks, Beans)

Now I know.

Also it’s time to update the undrafted free agent rookie signings—-there have been a few more since my last recap. This is the latest list of UDFA’s direct from Jimmy Kempski at PhillyVoice,com:

Player NFLDraftScout rank Zierlein grade Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame 176 5.1 Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU 187 5.46 Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma 313 4.9 Joe Ostman, DE, Central Michigan 336 5.47 Ryan Neal, S, Southern Illinois 341 N/A Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama 378 5.08 Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida 392 5.03 Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State 401 4.98 Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State 443 5.15 Aaron Evans, OT, UCF 455 5 Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy 466 4.89 Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn 477 5.4 Asantay Brown, S, Western Michigan 508 N/A Jordon Gandy, WR, Murray State 613 N/A Danny Ezechukwu, LB, Purdue 783 N/A Anthony Mahoungou, WR, Purdue 868 N/A Ian Park, OG, Slippery Rock N/A N/A

Bruce Hector is one of the new names on that list.

Bruce Hector, DT, USF (6’2, 296)

“Hector is an interesting find. In three seasons (31 games) at South Florida, he had 18 sacks, an outstanding total for an undrafted defensive tackle. Surely a part of the reason he wasn’t drafted was because of his smaller size at 6’2, 296, but he fits the mold of an upfield, penetrating interior defensive lineman that Jim Schwartz wants.” –Jimmy Kempski

So allowing for all the new draftees and UDFA guys, here is Tommy Lawlor’s adjusted Eagles Depth Chart:

WR Alshon Jeffery … Mack Hollins …….. Marquess Wilson … Jordon Gandy

WR Mike Wallace .… Shelton Gibson …… Dom Williams

WR Nelson Agholor … Bryce Treggs …… Greg Ward …… Rashard Davis

QB Carson Wentz ….. Nick Foles …..… Nate Sudfeld

RB Jay Ajayi ………… Darren Sproles …….Corey Clement … Wendell Smallwood … Donnel Pumphrey ….. Josh Adams

TE Zach Ertz …….…. Richard Rodgers … Dallas Goedert ……..Billy Brown ….. Joshua Perkins

LT Jason Peters …….… Halapoulivaati Vaitai ….. Aaron Evans

LG Stefen Wisniewski … Isaac Seumalo ………… Darrell Greene

OC Jason Kelce …………. Jon Toth ………………..

RG Brandon Brooks … Chance Warmack …….. Matt Pryor

RT Lane Johnson ……… Taylor Hart …………… Jordan Mailata

DE Brandon Graham …. Chris Long ….. Steven Means …. Joe Ostman

DT Fletcher Cox ……….. Destiny Vaeao ….. Azziz Shittu … Bruce Hector

DT Tim Jernigan ………. Haloti Ngata ….. Elijah Qualls … Winston Craig

DE Derek Barnett ….… Michael Bennett …. Josh Sweat

WB Mychal Kendricks … Corey Nelson ..… Nate Gerry

MB Jordan Hicks ……….. Paul Worrilow ….. Joe Walker

SB Nigel Bradham ……… Kamu Grugier-Hill … Danny Ezechukwu

SS Malcolm Jenkins …… Chris Maragos ….. Ryan Neal … Asantay Brown

FS Rodney McLeod ….. Tre Sullivan ……. Jeremy Reaves … Stephen Roberts

CB Ronald Darby ……. Rasul Douglas …… De’Vante Bausby … Jordan Thomas

CB Sidney Jones ………….. D.J. Killings …. Elie Bouka …. Marsloshawn Franklin

NB Jalen Mills …………. Avonte Maddox …. Randall Goforth …. Chandon Sullivan

P Cameron Johnston

K Jake Elliott

LS Rick Lovato

PR Darren Sproles …… Rashard Davis

KOR Wendell Smallwood …. Corey Clement …. Avonte Maddox

Tommy left out the UDFA quarterbacks for some reason, unless he feels they are obviously “camp arms” just there for the experience and the reps whilst Carson Wentz is on the mend. But I will mention them anyway:

Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy

Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State

P.S. The photo at the top pictures UDFA RB Josh Adams from Notre Dame in action. I think this kid has a legit shot at winning a roster spot in the Fall if everything goes his way.