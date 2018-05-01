5/1/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

After a long road trip, the New York Mets (17-9) are finally back home. The Mets went just 4-5 on the nine game road swing, but they finished up on a positive note after blasting the San Diego Padres 14-2 on Sunday. After a day off yesterday, the Mets are set to kick off a six game home stand tonight when they play the first of three against the Atlanta Braves (16-11). First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard delivered his best start of the season last Thursday, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs (one earned) in 7.1 innings, but the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead late in a 13 inning loss. The Mets bumped up Syndergaard a day so they could skip Steven Matz, who is dealing with upper back stiffness. The Braves will counter with rookie right hander Mike Soroka, who will be making his major league debut tonight. Soroka, who is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, was called up to bump back regularly scheduled starter Sean Newcomb. Newcomb is now slated to pitch tomorrow, giving an extra day of rest to Julio Teheran.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera CF Michael Confoto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez SS Amed Rosario C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: