5/1/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

After a long road trip, the New York Mets (17-9) are finally back home. The Mets went just 4-5 on the nine game road swing, but they finished up on a positive note after blasting the San Diego Padres 14-2 on Sunday. After a day off yesterday, the Mets are set to kick off a six game home stand tonight when they play the first of three against the Atlanta Braves (16-11). First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard delivered his best start of the season last Thursday, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs (one earned) in 7.1 innings, but the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead late in a 13 inning loss. The Mets bumped up Syndergaard a day so they could skip Steven Matz, who is dealing with upper back stiffness. The Braves will counter with rookie right hander Mike Soroka, who will be making his major league debut tonight. Soroka, who is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, was called up to bump back regularly scheduled starter Sean Newcomb. Newcomb is now slated to pitch tomorrow, giving an extra day of rest to Julio Teheran.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Confoto
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Braves won two out of three when these teams last met in Atlanta two weeks ago.
- The Mets went 5-4 against the Braves at Citi Field last season.
- Syndergaard gave up three runs in six innings against the Braves in Atlanta on April 20th, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning the game in extra innings.
- Yoenis Cespedes (thumb) beat his self diagnosed three day timetable and is back in the Mets’ lineup, batting third and playing left field.
- Amed Rosario is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off on Sunday, batting ninth and playing shortstop.
