Charles Barkley addresses possibility of LeBron James signing with 76ers

LeBron James has the option to opt out of his current deal after the season ends, if he chooses.

And now that the Sixers have a great young core, in an attractive city to live in, they’re beginning one of his top potential landing spots. TNT analyst Charles Barkley, however, does not see it that way.

Barkley appeared on Philly 97.5’s The Fanatic, and he made it very clear that he doesn’t believe James would fit with the Sixers. Here’s why:

“LeBron won’t fit with the Sixers because he’d take the ball out of Ben’s hands,” Barkley said.

He continued:

“He needs shooters. Ben’s not a shooter. … [LeBron] dominates the ball way too much,” Barkley said. “He’s not coming to Philly for sure.”

It’s hard to believe that anyone is certain of what James is going to do, when he himself may not know.