A tragic story involving a former Packers defensive lineman came out of Alabama on Tuesday.

Former Packers DL Carlos Gray was found dead in his home in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday night, the Associated Press reports.

Gray is only 25 years of age, and signed with the Packers in 2014. He was released the following year, and returned home to Alabama, to his two kids.

It’s currently unclear exactly what the motives were here, but we’ll update this story when we get more details.