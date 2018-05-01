James Harden spotted at Yankees-Astros game

The Astros and Yankees squared off for the first time since they met in the American League Championship Series last season on Monday night.

Both teams are off to great starts this year, which is why Monday’s matchup at Minute Maid Park drew quite the crowd.

Among those that attended the game was Rockets star James Harden, who was seen eating ice cream out of a miniature baseball helmet.

Just The Beard and his ice cream 🍦 pic.twitter.com/L5YT87x0gs — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2018

The Rockets are enjoying some time off, as they don’t play again until Wednesday night, so Harden elected to spend some time watching the World Series champions.