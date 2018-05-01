Joel Embiid slights Celtics fans when asked about crowd noise

The energy and passion shown by Celtics fans is why TD Garden is one of the most difficult arenas for visiting NBA teams to play in.

Joel Embiid and some of his young Sixers teammates learned that lesson on Monday night, when they squared off against the Celtics in a playoff game for the first time.

The Celtics players seemed to feed off the energy from their fans, and the team cruised to a 117-101 victory. Embiid was asked if the home crowd had any effect on the game after the contest was over, and he apparently was not all that impressed by Celtics fans.

“It was OK…I think our fans are louder than that,” Embiid said.

Joel Embiid after the #76ers 117-101 loss in Game 1 of the ECSF: "Our fans are louder than that," when talking about #Celtics fans. #nbaplayoffs https://t.co/RZ4rmuYRay pic.twitter.com/TLBnABqqvx — NESN (@NESN) May 1, 2018

We expect Embiid to be booed — multiple times — during Game 2.