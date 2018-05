Kendrick Perkins may be on the Cavs roster, but no one really understands why.

He was called up from the G-League, and played only 15 minutes all season. The big man hasn’t even suited up for a game yet on the playoffs, so he has time for other petty endeavors.

That was the case during Tuesday’s game at Air Canada Centre, when he was seen getting into it with rap mogul Drake courtside.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanging words 🤔 (via @KGarea21) pic.twitter.com/6cbRIlJq3g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2018

Neither person was a part of the game, but they attempted to insert themselves into the contest.