Marcus Smart had the most amazing offensive rebound

I shouldn’t be, but I’m still in awe over Marcus Smart’s effort on this play.

Smart outworks JJ Redick (although his effort is questionable) and the massive Joel Embiid. His body positioning on the rebound and put-back is perfect.

Boston’s lead may have been 14 at the time, but this was an important bucket that prevented Philly from creeping within 10 at the end of the quarter (Redick’s 5 quick points made it 87-75).

Just an amazing play that plunged me into a Google dive for similar Smart plays.

Some favorites:

2016 vs the Clippers: Smart with the spin move and foul. Huge play that propelled Boston into overtime. Cs would win 139-34.

2016 vs Chicago: The Superman

2016 vs Cleveland: Remember Avery Bradley’s game winning 3? It doesn’t happen unless Smart mauls the 7-1, 275lb Timofy Mozgov on the rebound.

2017 vs Toronto: Boston wins 109-104. What’s better: the offensive rebound or winning the jump ball with his left hand?

Unreal! Give me all the Tommy Points!!