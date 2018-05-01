Pat Riley blasts Hassan Whiteside, could team move on from him next season?

The Hassan Whiteside era in Miami appears to be drawing to a close.

Whiteside averaged only 25 minutes per game this season, and played only 49 minutes combined in the team’s last three games in their playoff series against the Sixers. It was initially speculated that he would play more once Joel Embiid returned, and yet it was quite the opposite.

The Heat center has spoke out about head coach Erik Spoelstra for his lack of playing time, and the organization appears to have had enough. Heat president Pat Riley finally weighed in about Whiteside, and said he wasn’t ready for the playoffs (which is why he didn’t play as much as expected), among other things.

“There was no doubt he was in a bad state in the playoffs,” Riley said, via Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald.

He continued:

“By the time we got to the playoffs I don’t think he was ready. He wasn’t in great shape. He wasn’t fully conditioned for a playoff battle mentally. He and we got our heads handed to us.”

It sure looks like the Heat could try to move on from Whiteside in the offseason, but his contract is a nightmare, and it’s hard to see other teams picking that up.