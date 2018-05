Raptors fans at Air Canada Centre pulled out all the stops in an effort to take the Cavs off their game.

The problem for them is that it really did not work, with the Cavs forcing overtime and emerging victorious by one point.

Still, the fans gave it their all, including some funny chants while Tristan Thompson was at the line late in the fourth quarter. You can clearly hear the “Khloe” chants.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

Thompson was not fazed, though, as he sank both free throws in crunch time.