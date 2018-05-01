Vegas drops odds that the Redskins win the Super Bowl. The reason will stun you.

Oh the OUTRAGE!

Bovada, the off-shore sports book, pegged the Redskins in February at 50/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Today comes word that the post-Draft odds dropped to junk bond status at 80/1.

Explanation demanded and answered by Bovada.lv SportsBook Manager, Kevin Bradley:

“The Washington Redskins are currently the second biggest winner for the book (after the Miami Dolphins). What that means for us is that we are taking very few bets on them. After the draft we made the decision to move them from 50/1 to 80/1 to help get a couple of bets to come in on them. It has nothing to do with the draft or current roster, it’s just a move to try and get people betting on them and reducing our exposure on other more heavily bet teams.”