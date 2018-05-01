Watch: Ken Giles has meltdown after giving up game-winning home run

Houston Astros closer Ken Giles struggled in the playoffs last season, which is why he was fairly limited int he World Series against the Dodgers.

Giles, however, has improved this season, giving up zero home runs with a 1.80 ERA. That was until Tuesday night against the New York Yankees, when he had a meltdown.

With no score in the top of the ninth inning, Giles was on the mound trying to keep the Yankees off the board. Nevertheless, the reliever could not get the job done as he gave up a three-run homer to catcher Gary Sanchez.

A meltdown then ensued. After being relieved of his duties, Giles emphatically punched himself in the face, slammed a bat down in the dugout and proceeded to kick it.

Let's check in with our old buddy Ken Giles! pic.twitter.com/wNWDNmIZE3 — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) May 2, 2018

Giles probably would’ve been better off taking his frustration out on the Gatorade jug.