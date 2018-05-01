Your Daily Cartoon: This sketch perfectly sums up Wizards-Celtics playoff series

It’s no secret that the Celtics have had the Wizards’ number over the years in playoff series.
How much, though? This cartoon perfectly sums that up.
(Credit: William o’Toole)
It’s no secret that the Celtics have had the Wizards’ number over the years in playoff series.
How much, though? This cartoon perfectly sums that up.
(Credit: William o’Toole)
The energy and passion shown by Celtics fans is why TD Garden is one of the most difficult arenas for visiting NBA teams to play in. Joel (…)
All Times Eastern College Baseball St. Michaels at Southern New Hampshire University — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m. Eastern (…)
Welp…that didn’t last long. There’s got a to be a first boot on “Dancing with the Stars”, but after David Ross’s second place (…)
Shaq and Charles Barkley have had some hilarious exchanges on “Inside the NBA” over the years, and Monday night’s (…)
The Astros and Yankees squared off for the first time since they met in the American League Championship Series last season on Monday (…)
The Seattle Mariners entered 2018 with a tall task on their hands. Not only do they own baseball’s longest playoff drought — they (…)
The 76ers are a juggernaut. Philadelphia is going to the Finals. Trust the Process. F-ck that! The Celtics (…)
Ben Simmons is only playing in his first season in the NBA, but he sure doesn’t look like it when he’s on the court. Simmons (…)
Ben Simmons is a rookie by definition, at least as far as the NBA is concerned, but other players and fans don’t seem to agree. (…)
Comments