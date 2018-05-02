5/2/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-10) did little to capitalize on the momentum of a 14-2 laugher against the San Diego Padres last night. Noah Syndergaard was off at the start against the Atlanta Braves (17-11), who picked up three runs and never looked back in a 3-2 victory. The Mets have now dropped three of four meetings with the Braves so far this season and haven’t won back to back games since the end of their 11 game winning streak. They will look to change those trends as their series with the Braves continues tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (3-0, 2.06 ERA) to the hill tonight. deGrom was brilliant in his last start, tossing 7.1 shutout innings and striking out eight to beat the Padres last Friday. The Braves will counter with young lefty Sean Newcomb (1-1, 4.23 ERA). Newcomb was so-so in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday, but he didn’t factor in the decision. The Braves would go on to win the game 7-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Wilmer Flores LF Yoenis Cespedes 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce CF Juan Lagares SS Amed Rosario C Jose Lobaton SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: