5/2/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-10) did little to capitalize on the momentum of a 14-2 laugher against the San Diego Padres last night. Noah Syndergaard was off at the start against the Atlanta Braves (17-11), who picked up three runs and never looked back in a 3-2 victory. The Mets have now dropped three of four meetings with the Braves so far this season and haven’t won back to back games since the end of their 11 game winning streak. They will look to change those trends as their series with the Braves continues tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (3-0, 2.06 ERA) to the hill tonight. deGrom was brilliant in his last start, tossing 7.1 shutout innings and striking out eight to beat the Padres last Friday. The Braves will counter with young lefty Sean Newcomb (1-1, 4.23 ERA). Newcomb was so-so in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday, but he didn’t factor in the decision. The Braves would go on to win the game 7-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Juan Lagares
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Jose Lobaton
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom faced the Braves in Atlanta back on April 21st, tossing seven shutout innings, but received a no decision when the bullpen blew the lead late in a loss.
- Newcomb started against the Mets in Atlanta on April 20th, giving up three runs (two earned) in six innings, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets won that game in extra innings.
- The Mets will sit Michael Conforto with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat sixth.
- Adrian Gonzalez will also get the night off against the lefty Newcomb. Wilmer Flores will start at first base and bat second.
