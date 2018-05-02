MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 2/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 2/18

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 2/18

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 20: Benson Henderson prepares for the final round of his fight against Gilbert Melendez in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC on FOX event at the HP Pavilion on April 20, 2013 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Michael Chandler 316
2 2 Brent Primus 246
3 4 Benson Henderson 175
4 3 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 172
5 5 David Rickels 118
6 6 Goiti Yamauchi 112.5
7 7 Saad Awad 107.5
8 8 Derek Campos 93
9 9 Adam Piccolotti 82.5
10 10 Derek Anderson 68.5
11 12 J.J. Okanovich 66
12 10 Brandon Girtz 59.5
13 13 Dean Hancock 55
14 14 Ryan Quinn 53.5
15 15 Carrington Banks 43
16 16 Jake Smith 40
16 16 Marcus Surin 40
18 18 Mandel Nallo 25
19 19 Mihail Nica 22.5
19 19 Zach Freeman 22.5
21 21 Jeremy Petley 9.5
22 22 J.J. Ambrose 8
23 23 Emmanuel Rivera 4.5
23 23 Luis Jauregui 4.5
25 NR Roger Huerta 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home