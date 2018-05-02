Well, April was fun.

May however, has taken the fun level down to somewhere between root canal and the DMV. The Mets lost their second straight game to Atlanta on Wednesday (and also lost their claim to first place), but the big news is that Jacob deGrom left the game after four innings due to a hyperextended right elbow. There’s no telling how much time this will cost deGrom, along with how much time this will cost the fans from watching deGrom. (It’s too bad, because deGrom was a treat tonight.) But if this is anywhere close to being significant, the Mets season might be buried unless Steven Matz becomes Jon Matlack, Zack Wheeler becomes Ron Darling, and Matt Harvey becomes Adam West.

Even Brandon Nimmo was caught by cameras frowning.

Paul Sewald battled valiantly, but gave up Ender Inciarte’s first home run of the year. Robert Gsellman hadn’t given up a hit to a lefty all season, then got mauled by lefties like he was a slab of meat in a lion’s cage. But it almost doesn’t matter because we’re all in suspended animation until we find out how bad deGrom’s injury is. Hopefully no ligaments snapped like Yoenis Cespedes’ chain.

Time for Todd Frazier to save the season with a well timed dance to lift the clubhouse.

Today’s Hate List