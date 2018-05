Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell threw down one of the most powerful dunks of the NBA Playoffs during Wednesday’s game against the Rockets.

Mitchell drove the lane and then attempted a tough floater, which he missed. The rookie never quit on the play, though, as he followed up by tracking the ball perfectly and slamming it home with one hand before the Rockets even knew what hit them.

Donovan Mitchell's putback slam was soo good Kevin Harlan got fired up all over again during the replay pic.twitter.com/DQ8CCVcCna — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 3, 2018

The extension by Mitchell on that play was incredible.