Two of the fiercest competitors on the court got into it during Tuesday’s game at Oracle Arena.

It’s unclear what started it, but TNT cut to a shot of Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo going face-to-face and having words with one another.

Wonder what Dray and Rajon were chatting about heading to halftime 🤔pic.twitter.com/lqDsR8LZs8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018

The incident in question happened just after the second-quarter whistle sounded, so maybe the two were attempting to fire their respective squads up before heading into the locker room.