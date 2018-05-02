Patrick Beverley's mom crushed everyone on 'The Price Is Right'

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been forced to sit and watch as the Rockets — his former team — cruise through the playoffs, destined for a showdown with the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

His family, however, has been crushing it.

Beverley’s mom, Lisa, recently appeared on “The Price Is Right,” and she started off by winning a car in her first event. Then, in the Showcase Showdown, she spun $1.00, winning yet another $1,000, and producing a hilarious reaction from her opponent.

Caption this 💯 spin below … pic.twitter.com/1l6MmB3f6I — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 2, 2018

All in all, Lisa won two cars, and more than $41,000 in prizes.

Patrick Beverly’s Mom just won the Showcase. Over $41,000 in prices including 2 🚙’s. 😂 #TPIR pic.twitter.com/01LO1B3yvm — Front Page Talent (@WynHere) May 2, 2018

Patrick may not be in the playoffs, but life is good for the Beverleys.