Pelicans Post Game Report #186 Pelicans VS Warriors Round 2 Game 2 Playoff Recap

Big Q & DC breakdown with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday & Rajon Rondo. The Pels loss 121-116 to Golden St is covered by The Guys with today’s topics: Big Q & DC unload on the Refs for terrible no calls, Pels top dogs showed up in loss, mis-match insanity as Etwaun Moore & Jrue Holiday forced to guard 7 foot shooter Kevin Durant & more…Plus the Pels VS Warriors game 3 match-up in The Big Easy Friday night preview with prediction.

40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane… Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu… https://twitter.com/thesportscoma https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8… https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu… https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH… https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly…