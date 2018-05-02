Bench guys need to step up for Pirates

Even though they have carried eight relievers all season, much was made of how good the Pittsburgh Pirates bench could be this season.

With David Freese, Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez and Elias Diaz all slated for reserve roles coming into the season, the bench looked solid and still does.

All of those guys have done some good things this season when given the opportunity to start, but one area they have all been lacking in has been as pinch hitters.

Pinch hitting is one of the hardest things to do in baseball, but with a couple of vets and a decent bat like Frazier you would think the Pirates would have some success getting some knocks off the bench.

So far that hasn’t been the case.

The Josh Harrison injury has thrusted Frazier into more of a regular role so he has been replaced by Max Moroff, which still gives the Pirates a solid bench, but the pinch hit at bats haven’t been good.

The Numbers

So far the Pirates as pinch hitters have posted a combined .147 (13th in NL) / .286 (12th) / .235 (12th) slash line this season.

Their .521 OPS off the bench is also 12th in the National League.

Needless to say that isn’t very good.

The interesting thing about the Pirates pinch hitters is that two regulars- Colin Moran and Josh Bell– have accounted for three of the Bucs five pinch hits on the year.

Here’s how they have performed as pinch hitters this season.

Josh Bell- 1-for-1

Colin Moran- 2-for-3

Max Moroff- 1-for-4

David Freese- 1-for-8

Elias Diaz- 0-for-5

Adam Frazier- 0-for-8

Sean Rodriguez- 0-for-3

Starling Marte– 0-1

Steven Brault– 0-for-1

If you take out the performance off the bench from the regulars, the combination of Freese, Rodriguez, Frazier, Diaz and Moroff have combined to post a .071/.235/.071 line.

That’s a total of 2 singles, six walks and a pair of RBI in 34 pinch hit opportunities.

When given the opportunity to come off the bench, these guys simply have to perform better.

To this point the Pirates have played some pretty good baseball at times this season.

That is something that can continue, if it does, the guys on the bench are certainly going to have to play a bigger role.

Whether it’s working a walk to extend an inning or getting a hit with guys on base to drive in runs, the Pirates have a better bench than in years past.

It’s about time they start stepping up.