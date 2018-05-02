Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Long ball dooms Bucs in loss vs. Nats

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The good news Tuesday night in Washington is that Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chad Kuhl gave up only four hits.

The bad news is that all four left the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals teed off against Kuhl, who gave up six runs, four earned, in 4.2 innings of work in a 12-4 defeat in Washington. Kuhl had allowed only three homers combined in his previous five starts.

If that wasn’t enough, Tyler Glasnow followed by giving up six earned runs in one inning, bumping his ERA to 7.71.

Washington moved Bryce Harper to the leadoff spot in the order and he responded by crushing a three-run dinger.

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers off Kuhl and Wilmer Difo also went yard for the Nats to lead Max Scherzer to his fifth consecutive win.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer off Scherzer in the seventh, and Max Moroff hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Jung Ho Reports

Jung Ho Kang reported to extended spring training in Bradenton.

It’s going to be a long road back for Kang, but we will update his progress as he goes.

On the Mend

Joe Musgrove threw three innings in a rehab start yesterday, allowing two earned runs and five hits in three innings.

All of the hits were singles and he kept the ball on the ground, which is a good sign.

He threw 29 of 36 pitches for strikes.

A.J. Schugel pitched on back-to-back days, which means he should be very close to rejoining the big league club. He threw scoreless innings in both appearances.

Up Next

The Pirates and Nats hook up for game three of their four-game set tonight in Washington and it won’t get any easier for the Bucs.

Stephen Strasburg (2-3, 3.63 ERA) gets the ball for Washington, he will be opposed by the Bucs’ Ivan Nova (2-1, 3.32)

