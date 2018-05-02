Redskins cheerleaders once did topless photo shoot, served as escorts for team sponsors

The Redskins are facing yet another scandal, after a recent report exposed the team for a private event it held.

Back in 2013, the Redskins reportedly took the cheerleading squad to Costa Rica, at the adults-only Occidental Grand Papagayo resort on Culebra Bay, according to the New York Times.

Not only that, former cheerleaders are claiming that they did a photo shoot while topless, even though they wouldn’t be shown nude in the calendar that would be produced.

The problem is that sponsors watched the entire photo shoot.

Part of their job description for the trip was also to be escorts at a night club. The report provided the details:

One evening, at the end of a 14-hour day that included posing and dance practices, the squad’s director told nine of the 36 cheerleaders that their work was not done. They had a special assignment for the night. Some of the male sponsors had picked them to be personal escorts at a nightclub.

“So get back to your room and get ready,” the director told them. Several of them began to cry.

“They weren’t putting a gun to our heads, but it was mandatory for us to go,” one of the cheerleaders said. “We weren’t asked, we were told. Other girls were devastated because we knew exactly what she was doing.”

The Redskins probably aren’t the NFL team that has done something to this effect, but it really exposes what falls under the job description of being a cheerleader.