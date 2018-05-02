The Daily Target 5/2/18

Last Night: Toronto 7, Twins 4 (10 innings) – Now, it’s just a matter of exploring what fun new ways the team finds to blow games. This time, it was two wild pitches in the 10th inning. Impressively terrible.

KMSP – Twins place Miguel Sanó on disabled list for hamstring strain – Sano has missed some time over he last few days, and the Twins finally put him on the DL. The Twins turnaround was supposed to ride the development of Byron Buxton and Sano, and now neither are in the lineup. Turns out the Twins are pretty bad, so I guess that theory holds water.

Roster Rundown: A sure sign of a team in tumult is the execution of a buttload of roster moves day after day. No different in the past 24 hours!

Because of Sano going on the DL, the Twins selected the contract of Gregorio Petit, a journeyman middle infielder, which meant they needed to remove someone from the 40 man roster. That person was Dietrich Enns. Tough situation to not stick as a pitcher on this roster. Oh, and while we’re at it, David Hale re-signed with the Yankees and Tyler Kinley was returned to the Marlins.

For the next move let’s check in with Ryan Henning from yesterday:

the Twins added John Curtiss, who worked in yesterday’s game, and might last longer than a couple days, if he keeps that up.

Anyways, Curtiss blew today’s game and was sent back to Rochester to make space for Fernando Romero.