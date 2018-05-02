The Pelicans Lose A Close One 121-116 To Golden St In Curry's Return

Oakland, CA- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Golden State Warriors in game two of the semi-conference finals. New Orleans was looking to avenge the major drubbing they received in game one of the series.

The Pelicans put on an excellent effort against the Warriors who were already difficult enough before Curry’s return. The Pels did everything they could to slow Golden State behind Curry’s 28 points who came in off the bench to assist his team.

The Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant led his team in scoring with 29 points as he rose and hit shots over undersized Pelicans defenders like Etwaun Moore & Jrue Holiday.

New Orleans’s superstar forward Anthony Davis was much better in game 2 posting 25 points 15 rebounds and 3 blocks on 12-24 shooting from the field. Davis was visibly upset on the court as he didn’t have one free-throw attempt after spending the bulk of his time in the paint.

The second of the Pelicans big two guard Jrue Holiday did much better in this game attacking the paint knocking in three’s finishing with 24 points 8 rebounds 8 assists on 11-24 shooting from the field in 47 minutes of action.

Holiday was excellent defensively on Klay Thompson holding him to just 10 points but wasn’t a factor against Kevin Durant. Holiday who was attacking the cup didn’t receive ONE foul call either.

The Pelicans floor general Rajon Rondo was all over the place doing all he could to stem the tide contributing 22 points 12 assists with 7 rebounds.

The Pels stayed closed in the game evening winning 2 of 4 quarters. They did suffer some late turnovers and bad desperate shots but manage to make a late run to no avail losing 121-116.

New Orleans shot 46% from the field 35% from downtown. They won the fast break battle 39-24 & the points in the paint battle 66-38. The game statistically was very close & both teams put on a spirited effort but the deciding factor was the horrible disparity in fouls called.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Anthony Davis 25 points 15 rebounds

-Jrue Holiday 24 points 8 rebounds 8 assists

-Rajon Rondo 22 points 12 assists 7 rebounds

-Nikola Mirotic 18 points 8 rebounds

-Etwaun Moore 14 points

The Golden State Warriors top scorers were Kevin Durant with 29 points followed by guard Steph Curry with 28 off the bench.

The Preview

New Orleans who is now down 0-2 in the series has to be in desperation mode coming back home to The Smoothie King Center. The Pels need to be even more aggressively to defend home-court.

The NBA Officials have been absolutely horrible in this series in both games allowing the Warriors to get the line 59 times verses 20 for New Orleans. The Pelicans are a smart and tough team they can beat Golden State but they can’t beat beat the officials too.