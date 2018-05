Liverpool jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in their Champions League match against Roma on Wednesday, but James Milner did all he could to make things interesting.

And he did so using his face.

Roma put in a cross, that was headed and then cleared by one of Milner’s teammates. The problem is that the ball bounced right off Milner’s face, into the net, for an own goal.

🏆 Roma vs Liverpool | James Milner (OWN GOAL) 15' pic.twitter.com/hs3kS2Js0x — ROMA 4-2 LIVERPOOL (@D9INESports) May 2, 2018

That certainly wasn’t ideal.