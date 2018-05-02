Yoenis Cespedes Has Busted Out Of His Slump

Yoenis Cespedes has been the New York Mets’ most productive and frustrating hitter this season. While Cespedes leads the team in homers and RBI’s, that production came along with a .195 batting average and an absurd 37 strikeouts in 92 at bats through April 21st. That trend has changed dramatically over the last ten days. Since the start of the Mets’ series in St. Louis last week, Cespedes has gone 11 for 25 with three homers and 8 RBI’s against just six strikeouts.

That torrid stretch has raised Cespedes’ average all the way to .252. It looked like Cespedes’ hot stretch would be snapped after he jammed his thumb stealing third base on Sunday, but he ended up missing just the end of that contest. Cespedes beat his own projected three day absence and got back in the lineup last night just in time to go 3 for 4 with a massive homer into the second deck in left field in the Mets’ 3-2 loss.

If this hot streak continues, it could be huge for the Mets’ offense. The lineup has been sluggish for the past several weeks, and Cespedes is capable of carrying the Mets for a while if he gets hot. The Mets have played average baseball since their season opening hot streak, a stretch that is reminiscent of how they cooled off after a quick start in 2015. Cespedes’ return to hot hitting could be just what the doctor ordered to help the Mets shake off their collective funk and put together another winning streak.