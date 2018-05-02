Yoenis Cespedes has diamonds fall out of necklace after crushing double

Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes hit a double that was costly for both him and the Braves during Wednesday’s game.

Cespedes crushed the double to right field, and ended up on second base. He decided to stretch out a bit while on the bag, and that’s when an extremely large diamond fell out of his necklace, onto his glove. Cespedes tried to recover it, but it then fell into the dirt, likely lost forever.

And he was not happy about it.

Yoenis Cespedes with the most expensive double of his career. pic.twitter.com/8nDzwEnL8e — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 3, 2018

A groundskeeper might find themselves extremely lucky after the game ends.