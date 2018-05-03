5/3/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-11) lost their second straight game to the Atlanta Braves (18-11) last night. The defeat knocked the Mets out of first place, but they may have suffered a bigger loss in the form of Jacob deGrom’s elbow. deGrom left the game after four innings with a hyperextended elbow, and the Mets are waiting for his MRI results while trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Braves. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (0-1, 22.09 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Vargas had a rough Mets’ debut last Saturday, giving up nine runs in 3.2 innings to take a blowout loss against the San Diego Padres. The Braves will counter with right hander Julio Teheran (1-1, 4.50 ERA). Teheran only lasted three innings in his last start, giving up three runs before leaving with a back injury in a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves bumped Teheran back a day to give him extra rest ahead of this start.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

3B Jose Reyes RF Jay Bruce LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera CF Michael Conforto 1B Adrian Gonzalez SS Amed Rosario C Tomas Nido SP Jason Vargas

