5/3/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-11) lost their second straight game to the Atlanta Braves (18-11) last night. The defeat knocked the Mets out of first place, but they may have suffered a bigger loss in the form of Jacob deGrom’s elbow. deGrom left the game after four innings with a hyperextended elbow, and the Mets are waiting for his MRI results while trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Braves. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

May 2, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against New York Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald (51) during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (0-1, 22.09 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Vargas had a rough Mets’ debut last Saturday, giving up nine runs in 3.2 innings to take a blowout loss against the San Diego Padres. The Braves will counter with right hander Julio Teheran (1-1, 4.50 ERA). Teheran only lasted three innings in his last start, giving up three runs before leaving with a back injury in a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves bumped Teheran back a day to give him extra rest ahead of this start.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. 3B Jose Reyes
  2. RF Jay Bruce
  3. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  4. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  5. CF Michael Conforto
  6. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
  7. SS Amed Rosario
  8. C Tomas Nido
  9. SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Teheran faced the Mets back on April 21st, tossing seven shutout innings against them, but didn’t factor in the decision in a game the Braves won 4-3.
  • Vargas hasn’t seen the Braves much in his career, allowing one run in three innings of work in two career appearances against them.
  • After sitting out against a lefty yesterday, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will play center field and bat fifth.
  • Todd Frazier, who was critical of the umpires after last night’s loss, will get a day off today. Jose Reyes will bat leadoff and play third.
  • Adrian Gonzalez is back in the lineup after sitting against lefty Sean Newcomb last night. Gonzalez will bat sixth and play first base.

 

 

