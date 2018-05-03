Ex-ESPNer Britt McHenry rips Redskins cheerleaders over sexual harassment claims

The Redskins have been facing some scrutiny after reportedly having their cheerleaders pose topless in front of sponsors during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica.
Not only that, the cheerleaders were also reportedly used as “escorts” to accompany the sponsors during a night out.
It’s not a great look for the team, even though the Redskins clearly aren’t the only organization to have their cheerleaders do something a bit out of the ordinary for private events.
Still, former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry blasted the cheerleaders for allowing them to put themselves in that position in the first place.
McHenry raises some good points there, and we tend to agree with her. Cheerleaders are treated as sex objects during gameday, so it’s not all that much different off the field.
