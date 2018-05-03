Ex-ESPNer Britt McHenry rips Redskins cheerleaders over sexual harassment claims

The Redskins have been facing some scrutiny after reportedly having their cheerleaders pose topless in front of sponsors during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica.

Not only that, the cheerleaders were also reportedly used as “escorts” to accompany the sponsors during a night out.

Topless photo shoots in front of male sponsors and an uneasy night out: Redskins cheerleaders describe an overseas trip that crossed the line https://t.co/IG6Cx8FVen — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2018

It’s not a great look for the team, even though the Redskins clearly aren’t the only organization to have their cheerleaders do something a bit out of the ordinary for private events.

Still, former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry blasted the cheerleaders for allowing them to put themselves in that position in the first place.

I’ll get crushed for this but let’s be serious. These women dance in glorified bras and underwear on a field for male entertainment. If you don’t want to be treated like a “sex object,” perhaps don’t be one for $. https://t.co/9m1dc7MvxQ — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) May 2, 2018

So, @SI_Swimsuit repeatedly said women are empowered posing naked. Redskins cheerleaders willingly do that, in a photoshoot for men & now objectification is wrong. On with @ClayTravis @Outkick talking hypocrisy & dumb messaging tomorrow at 8 am. @FoxSportsRadio — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) May 2, 2018

*Any. Again, Twitter needs an edit feature. I also know Will Teel from a few interactions in DC. He’s been professional. Are we supposed to feel sorry women willingly went on a yacht for a party? — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) May 2, 2018

McHenry raises some good points there, and we tend to agree with her. Cheerleaders are treated as sex objects during gameday, so it’s not all that much different off the field.