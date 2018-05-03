Hockey world reacts to passing of Bill Torrey

Reactions came from far and wide as news of the passing of Billy Torrey spread on Thursday. The man responsible for putting together the Islanders 1980s dynasty teams passed away on Wednesday evening at his home in Florida.

The NHL announced Torrey’s passing in a prepared statement from commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday afternoon. Torrey was 83 when he died.

Since the news broke, messages of condolences and stories about the hall of fame hockey executive have flooded social media. Torrey’s success in building winning teams on the ice and his friendly demeanor away from it has made him an icon in the hockey world.

“There’s been a lot of wonderful times with Bill between 1973 and this morning,” Dennis Potvin told NHL.com.

Glad I had the chance to meet Bill Torrey. The hockey community lost a great one today. #RIPBillTorrey pic.twitter.com/MNkcvGzNKM — Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) May 3, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of “The Architect” Bill Torrey. He established the identity, foundation and championship pedigree of the @NYIslanders. #RIPBillTorrey — John Tavares (@91Tavares) May 3, 2018

A hockey legend passed away today. Worked with Bill Torrey and Bryan Murray at the same time. How lucky was I .. RIP Bill. — Doug Maclean (@DougMaclean) May 3, 2018

Very sad to learn of the passing of Bill Torrey, an NHL icon by any standard. Bill gave me my first job in the NHL in 1980. I was lucky to be able to watch and learn from Torrey & Radar at NYI. Thank you Bill, heaven just got a wonderful man. RIP pic.twitter.com/8mXbVJLowj — Neil Smith (@nycneil) May 3, 2018

Mr Torrey traded for me, gave me the opportunity for the best years of my career #ripGM pic.twitter.com/1gMm1hmRbV — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) May 3, 2018

Heartbroken to hear of Mr T’s passing. Was fortunate to have such a great person in my corner for 12 yrs of my career + beyond. Will miss my quick visits with him in the Panthers press box, AHL BOG meetings and the NHL Draft. RIP Mr. T. The hockey world will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/R8pjelIoY9 — Thomas J Fitz (@tjf1097) May 3, 2018

Talked often with Bill Torrey during my days as Isles beat man, 1983-'85, on NYT staff. Great gent, fun quote. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) May 3, 2018