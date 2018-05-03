Hockey world reacts to passing of Bill Torrey

Reactions came from far and wide as news of the passing of Billy Torrey spread on Thursday. The man responsible for putting together the Islanders 1980s dynasty teams passed away on Wednesday evening at his home in Florida.
The NHL announced Torrey’s passing in a prepared statement from commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday afternoon. Torrey was 83 when he died.
Since the news broke, messages of condolences and stories about the hall of fame hockey executive have flooded social media. Torrey’s success in building winning teams on the ice and his friendly demeanor away from it has made him an icon in the hockey world.
“There’s been a lot of wonderful times with Bill between 1973 and this morning,” Dennis Potvin told NHL.com.
