James Harden had no time for a Jazz fan who attempted to heckle him from the stands at Toyota Center before Wednesday’s loss.

The fan called Harden “the worst flopper in the NBA,” and that didn’t go over well, as you might imagine.

Harden responded by slapping the phone out of the fan’s hand.

James Harden slaps this Jazz fan’s phone after being called the “worst flopper in the NBA” 😂 (via Jason Glad/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/vO2PByqBkv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2018

We have no sympathy for the fan here. He was being a jerkoff, and Harden responded as such.