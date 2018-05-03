Jerry Jones gifts Jason Witten diamond-covered football for retirement

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten called it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL, but football fans will be seeing a lot of him, as he’ll be in the “Monday Night Football” booth.
Witten spent the entirety of his career with the Cowboys, and was a huge asset for the organization.
As such, team owner Jerry Jones hooked him up in a big way after his retirement news.
Check out this diamond-covered football that Jerruh gifted Witten to wish him well.
And the diamonds are indeed real.
Think Witten will sell it on eBay? It could probably fetch a high price.
