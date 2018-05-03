Jerry Jones gifts Jason Witten diamond-covered football for retirement

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten called it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL, but football fans will be seeing a lot of him, as he’ll be in the “Monday Night Football” booth.

Witten spent the entirety of his career with the Cowboys, and was a huge asset for the organization.

As such, team owner Jerry Jones hooked him up in a big way after his retirement news.

Check out this diamond-covered football that Jerruh gifted Witten to wish him well.

New post (Jerry Jones Gives Jason Witten Diamond-Covered Football as Retirement Gift) has been published on Celebrity World 24-7 – https://t.co/W9efHGfEYc pic.twitter.com/4lDViF0wOc — CelebrityWorld24-7 (@Celebritywor24) May 3, 2018

And the diamonds are indeed real.

Jerry Jones hands Jason Witten a football covered in diamonds. Jerry to Jason’s wife: “Michele, these are all real.” pic.twitter.com/BzaV9dQYAy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 3, 2018

Think Witten will sell it on eBay? It could probably fetch a high price.