Joel Embiid not fond of 'bandwagon' Sixers fans

Philadelphia is a great sports town, but the Sixers, for many years, were not all that great.

In fact, they sucked, and they had issues with fans even attending games.

Now, during the Eagles offseason, the Sixers are the hottest ticket in town, and everyone wants to attend games. Celebrities show up to sit courtside, and all in all, it’s a great scene.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, however, has been with the team since 2014, and he clearly remembers when the team sucked, and how little support they received from fans.

“My mindset has always been, three, four years ago, no one was around, no one was talking about us,” Embiid said, via NBC Sports Philly’s Jessica Camerato. “Anything new, that always comes, I’m like, ‘that’s nice.’ But like, where was everybody three or four years ago?”

He continued:

“I kind of hold grudges because three, four years ago we were the laughing stock of the whole NBA,” Embiid added. “Then now we’re here, everybody’s talking about us.”

That’s just how it is — in all sports. Look how bad the Warriors were for all those years, now they’re an unstoppable force with an insane fan base across the country.