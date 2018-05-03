LeBron James complains about lack of days off in Cavs-Raptors series

LeBron James played poorly in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Raptors, but the Cavs still managed to emerge victorious.

Still, James can’t help himself from creating excuses about his poor play, even though his team won.

James complained about the lack of days off in the series in speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“It’s kinda weird we’re the only series that does not get two days in between games. That’s kinda weird,” James said.

(via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/YRdTZWSWBA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 3, 2018

LeBron just can’t help himself. Most other players would just enjoy the big win and move on, but not James, who has to create excuses for his underwhelming performance.