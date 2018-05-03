LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in setting this playoff record

LeBron James may be dealing with a bit of fatigue, but he certainly isn’t playing like it.

James was masterful in Thursday’s win, dropping 43 points on 19-of-28 shooting. It was as if every shot he attempted was going to go in.

He also recorded 14 assists, which marked the 16th time in his career he’s scored at least 30 points and dished out 10+ helpers. That performance helped him surpass Michael Jordan in that category.

Tonight is LeBron James' 16th career playoff game with 30+ points and 10+ assists. That passes one Michael Jordan for the most in playoffs history per @EliasSports. You're welcome, #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/e74QqnLPzV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2018

James just continues to shatter records left and right, and he appears headed for his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.