LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in setting this playoff record

LeBron James may be dealing with a bit of fatigue, but he certainly isn’t playing like it.
James was masterful in Thursday’s win, dropping 43 points on 19-of-28 shooting. It was as if every shot he attempted was going to go in.
He also recorded 14 assists, which marked the 16th time in his career he’s scored at least 30 points and dished out 10+ helpers. That performance helped him surpass Michael Jordan in that category.
James just continues to shatter records left and right, and he appears headed for his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.
