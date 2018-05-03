LOOK: Scoreboard at Air Canada Centre sits on court before Raptors game

The Raptors are doing all they can to get Air Canada Centre ready for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Cavs on Thursday night.

We know the early start presents the team with some obstacles, one of them being getting the court ready for gametime.

That’s an issue the Raptors have apparently been struggling with, as the scoreboard was literally resting on the court at one point roughly two hours before the game, with confetti coming out of it as well.

The scoreboard is on the court and there's confetti falling out of it. Otherwise we're ready for basketball. pic.twitter.com/GS2qzBa0qe — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2018

The Raptors are likely going to lay it all on the line in this must-win game, but it’s a bit early to be busting out the confetti.