Rockets

Nene pushes Jazz fan who was heckling James Harden

Rockets big man Nene stuck up for his teammate as the team walked to the locker room during the halftime break.

It happened when James Harden was making his way off the court, and he walked by a Jazz fan. That particular fan held a cell phone up to Harden’s face, and also had some words for the Rockets star, clearly pestering him.

Nene, who was behind Harden at the time, reached out and pushed the fan.

The fan was later seen having some words with security.

This incident is similar to the one involving Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan. At some point, the NBA needs to draw the line and crack down on out-of-control fans.

