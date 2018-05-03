Official: Jason Witten Calls it a Career, Joins ESPN MNF

The speculation is over, and it is official — Jason Witten has retired from the Dallas Cowboys after 15 glorious seasons in the NFL.

His accolades are many, but the thing I will miss about Witten is his reliability. He gave everything he had to the team and teammates. The true embodiment of a standup guy.

Witten will now join the color commentary at EPSN’s Monday Night Football.

Is the Hall of Fame next for Jason Witten? Yes, and a 1st ballot Hall of Famer, there’s no question whatsoever.

For more on the retirement and my quick tribute video, click play.

Enjoy the latest release.